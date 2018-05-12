Hot Saturday, possible record-breaking heat for Mother's Day

* HOT stuff!

* Dry for Mother's Day

* Showers next week

Finalizing plans for Mother's Day? You might want to make indoor plans. It's going to be hot out there!

There is almost no rain chance and highs will reach the mid 90s.

The old record was 93 degrees and tomorrow's forecast high is 94 degrees. Whether we break the record or not, it's going to be hot!!

Monday will be another hot one. The high will be around 91 degrees. (The old record is 95 degrees so that one doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.)

Still, rain chances are low, around 20 percent.

After that, the humidity will begin to increase.

Because of that, afternoon thunderstorm chances will go up. In turn, if we do begin to get afternoon rain, temperatures will be more limited.

We will most likely stay in the mid 80s the rest of the week. However, with a little more humidity, obviously, that will affect what it feels like outside.

Enjoy Mother's Day weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

