Crews work in heat to battle house fire in Ballantyne

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Ballantyne Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 9300 block of Beacon Valley Street.

The road was temporarily closed in the area of Providence Road West and Old Ardrey Kell Road due to firefighting operations.

Firefighters are working in 90 degree weather to control the fire.

The fire was accidental and no injuries were reported.

Two people were displaced and the fire left $415,000 worth of damage.

