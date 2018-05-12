Arrests made after one killed, one injured in shooting in east Charlotte

Police arrested the people allegedly responsible for a shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were conducting a homicide investigation in the 4600 block of Perth Court after an assault with a deadly weapon call for service came in around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe that three victims were inside a car when a person shot into the car.

As a result of being shot, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a porch.

One man was pronounced dead on scene, later identified as Gavino Miguel Romero, and the second man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The third person in the car was not injured and no other injuries to civilians were reported.

Officers on scene developed information on a possible location on Lanecrest Drive for the armed people and immediately surrounded the house.

SWAT Team and negotiators responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with the people inside.

After a brief standoff, the people in the house surrendered, were taken into custody and taken to police headquarters where they will be interviewed.

Detectives are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

Crime Scene Search has responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

