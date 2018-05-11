Tough Friday night for the Knights in game one of their home series with Durham

Well it was a great night to be at BB&T Ballpark for the weather and the fun of being out and about, but it was not a good night of cheering for the home team.

The Knights opened a three-game weekend series against the Durham Bulls with a 12-2 loss Friday.

It looked promising for the Knights as they took an early 1-0 lead off the bat of Matt Skole in the bottom of the first hitting on a solo home run.

In the month of May, Skole is hitting .343 with three home runs and 5 RBIs in 10 games.

He hopes to stay hot tomorrow in game two of the series at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is 7:04 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.