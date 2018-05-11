Checkers looking for big fan support in Game Five of playoff series Saturday

When the Charlotte Checkers take the ice Saturday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum, they’ll be fighting for their playoff lives facing elimination down three games to one in their best-of-seven second round series against Lehigh Valley.

The Checkers are coming off a heartbreaking loss in game four Wednesday night into Thursday morning when they lost 2-1 in quintuple overtime in the longest game in AHL history.

This time the Checkers hope to give their fans a victory to send the series back to Lehigh Valley for game six Monday and hopefully a decisive game seven Friday.

They’re relying on their fans to give them a big boost Saturday, offering them some big promotions and encouraging tailgating in the Bojangles’ Coliseum parking lot before the game with music, food and beverage sales including $1 hot dogs..

If you’re still needing tickets, they’re offering a family pack which includes four tickets for $60, a savings of 40 percent off the box office price.

You can get all the highlights of the game with Ashley Stroehlein on Sports Saturday Night on WBTV News at 11.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.