Team USA vs. Japan baseball game at BB&T Ballpark July 3

If you’re planning your summer plans far out in advance, you may want to add this to your list of things to do.

Team USA will be taking on Japan in a baseball game Tuesday, July 3 at beautiful BB&T Ballpark, home of the Charlotte Knights.

The game is part of the 42nd Collegiate All-Star Series in which Team USA leads Japan all-time 23-18.

Even more impressive is their 20-1 all-time record in the United States.

Gates will open that night at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

