Doctor app helps mothers-to-be with low resources get treatment

On Mother’s Day weekend, Charlotte doctors are on the cusp of an all-new way to treat moms-to-be.

In some low-income areas, pregnant woman just aren’t able to make it to each doctor visit.

Doctors find that many women are working extra shifts to make ends meet, or don't have transportation to all these appointments.

The doctors say a new app, with the added use of FaceTime, could cut out a lot of those trips, while still giving women the treatment they need.

"We’re trying to reach out to the whole community because we have a very diverse population,” Dr. Robert Higgins said.

That community consists of a diverse group of Charlotte moms-to-be, and not all can swing frequent visits to their physician.

“Many of them have to take the bus to get to the clinic and so they just have issues with physically getting to the clinic,” Higgins said.

Local doctors are working with women, allowing them to be more engaged in their own pregnancy.

“We wanted to see if it would work in this population,” Higgins said.

Like most things nowadays, there’s an app for that. This one, Babyscripts, guides moms-to-be through each step.

“What a woman can expect to happen at 10 weeks, at 12 weeks, 20 weeks,” Higgins said.

It is all in testing right now, with 100 patients at Atrium Health, spending an average of five minutes logged in.

“It shows that they’re reading something, they’re not just sort of flipping through,” Higgins said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.