Silver Alert canceled for missing teen in Rowan County

A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing teen in Rowan County Friday night.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens were asked to be on the lookout for missing endangered 14-year-old Daniel Lee Morton.

Morton was believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

He is described as a white male, standing 5'8" and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Officials say Morton took a red book bag and a jacket along with some other clothes. He also took his blue and black bicycle.

He was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Joy Circle in Salisbury.

No picture has been provided for Morton at this time.

Anyone with information about Daniel Lee Morton should call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8500.

