Standoff ends after armed man barricaded self in apartment with woman in southeast Charlotte

Police say a SWAT situation has ended with a man detained and a woman rescued after the armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment in southeast Charlotte after a reported domestic violence incident Friday evening.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Mark Drehs. He is being charged with assault by pointing a gun,first degree kidnapping, assault on a female and resist/obstruct/delay.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Coronado Drive off of N. Sharon Amity Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) tweeted that the man barricaded himself in the apartment with a female.

CMPD is on scene at a Domestic Violence incident located in the 4600 block of Coronado Dr. A male armed with a firearm has barricaded himself inside an apartment, with the female victim still inside. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 11, 2018

A 911 caller told police that the woman's husband, later identified as Mark Drehs, was holding a knife to her throat.

Upon the officers’ arrival the armed man stated that he would kill the woman if the officers entered the residence.

As the situation developed the man came outside with a gun in his hand, and asked the officers to shoot him.

The CMPD SWAT Team and negotiators responded to the scene.

Over the next four hours, negotiators tried to use de-escalation techniques, but the suspect was becoming increasingly agitated and was threatening to kill the woman.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., believing that the victim was in immediate grave danger, the SWAT Team broke through the door and went into the house.

The man was apprehended and the woman was rescued at that time.

Neither the man or any officers were injured during his apprehension.

The woman did have minor injuries from being assaulted by the man and was transported by MEDIC to CMC-Main.

Drehs was charged with assault by pointing a gun, first degree kidnapping, assault on a female and resist/obstruct/delay.

