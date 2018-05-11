DJ Moore impresses on first day of Panthers rookie mini camp

Panthers first round draft pick DJ Moore admitted that the southern heat was a bit to handle today, but he pushed thru and impressed coaches on day one of the team's rookie mini camp.

His talent flashed right from the start with his speed, route running, and his ability to catch but what impressed coach Ron Rivera the most is his ability to play so many spots as a wide receiver.

"We threw different things at him and he handled it well," said coach Rivera.

His first day on the field in front of the coaches were not too much to overcome for Moore. No first day jitters at all because he remembered one thing.

"Just look at the bright side that you get to go out there and have fun playing football," said the former Maryland star.

"He's a very competitive guy and when you see him make a mistake, you can see that he wants to correct those things and make sure he gets those things right," said Rivera. "Very pleased with what we are getting from him."

Day one was impressive but tomorrow's final day of rookie mini camp is just as important for Rivera.

"What we're hoping to see is some retention tomorrow, see their recall, see how they handle all the instillation," said Rivera. "A part of it is to see if they handle the stress very well or not."

Saturday is the last day of the rookie mini camp. OTAs will begin on May 22nd for the rest of the Panthers veterans.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.