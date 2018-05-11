Steele Creek homicide victim's twin sister warns 'anyone can become a victim'

The tearful words of a homicide victim's sister first came in the form a prepared statement, but Courtney King delivered a powerful narrative straight from the heart.

"Whitney was taken from us and her six-month child. Whitney did not have a mean bone in her body,” Courtney King said. “She would give you the shirt off her back. She wouldn't think twice. She would always help."

The woman's death is blamed on what family members call a case of domestic violence.

Previous: Police: Man admits to killing girlfriend at Steele Creek apartment

Michael Brown is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail where he is charged in Whitney King's death.

Whitney's twin sister Courtney said the couple's child, who was at the crime scene when the homicide occurred, is now with Brown's family.

"The paternal family was able to take him. So we're trying our hardest to get him," Courtney said.





At Tega Cay's Red Bowl Asian Bistro, a memorial has been set up near the cash register.

It is the place where Whitney worked.

Jennifer Abernathy is a manager at the restaurant.

"She's a part of us. She's a part of who we are. She's been with us for some time now," Abernathy said,

Kindness is one of the virtues Courtney King says her sister shared, and now she wants to raise awareness to a problem far that's affected too many families.

"Our family wants everybody to know that anyone can become the victim of domestic violence," Courtney King said.

