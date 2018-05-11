Report: Victim fights off men trying to sexually assault her in Charlotte parking lot

Police in Charlotte are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted early Thursday morning.

The reported incident took place before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim told officers she had been at a restaurant on Albemarle Road with friends when accepted a ride home from two men driving a dark-colored Toyota truck.

The victim said the men unexpectedly pulled into an abandoned parking lot and tried to sexually assault her. According to the report, she fought the men off and was able to get away. A witness found the victim walking away from the location a short time later and called police.

No description of the attackers has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

