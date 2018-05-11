Four facing multiple drug charges after stolen vehicle found at Charlotte hotel

Four people are facing multiple drug charges after a vehicle reportedly stolen from South Carolina was found at a south Charlotte hotel.

The vehicle, a Toyota Sequoia, was found around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Extended Stay America on Westpark Drive. Officials say the Toyota was reported stolen out of Greenville, SC.

The man police say was driving the vehicle, 39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bigham, had outstanding warrants out of SC. According to the report, Bigham had three grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, six grams of black tar heroin, 360 Roxicodone tablets, 26 pills of Clonazepam, and over $1,000 in cash.

The report states a firearm, ammunition, and three stolen registration plates were also found in the car.

Bigham was arrested and charged with trafficking in opium/heroin, carrying a concealed weapon –gun, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say one of the passengers in the Toyota, 23-year-old Chasity Morgan, had three oxycodone tablets and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Brianna Rosso, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers say she also had several outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Several hours later, around 1:30 a.m. at the Jack-In-The-Box on Westinghouse Boulevard, investigators arrested a fourth person in connection with the case. Jeffery Evans, 45, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, trafficking in opium/heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.