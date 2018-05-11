Skunk tests positive for rabies in Catawba County

A skunk tested positive for rabies in Catawba County, marking the county's second rabies case this year.

County officials say a skunk got into an altercation with a woman's pet cat in Maiden on Wednesday. The skunk was taken to a health lab in Raleigh where the animal tested positive for rabies.

Th cat was on its current rabies vaccine, but per state vaccination guidelines, the owner was advised to provide a rabies booster to the cat.

In March, a raccoon in Catawba County tested positive for rabies after a dog attacked it.

"Animal Services reminds pet owners that rabies is still present in the local wild animal population and is a threat to pets and humans year-round," county officials say. "The best way to protect your pets from rabies is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies."

For more information, call Catawba County Animal Services at (828) 464-7686.

