All lanes open after tractor-trailer catches fire on I-77 in north Charlotte, shuts down interstate

All lanes have opened after a large fire involving a tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 77 in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:45 p.m. on northbound I-77 near Sunset Road. Firefighters said multiple departments were assisting with the incident.

MVC Tractor Trailer fully involved; I-77 North; all northbound lanes closed before Sunset Road; multiple fire departments assisting pic.twitter.com/tE4YXckmyl — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 11, 2018

Officials have not said what may have sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

Crews said over 30 firefighters were on scene assisting in the blaze. No one was injured in the incident.

Drivers should expect heavy delays through rush-hour and avoid the area if possible.

Motorists can detour to I-85 North to Exit 45 (Harris Boulevard) and head west back to I-77 North.

