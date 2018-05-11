Panthers sign running back Kenjon Barner to a one year deal

With running back Fozzy Whittaker being put on IR on Thursday, the Carolina Panthers have signed RB Kenjon Barner to fill that spot.

Barner was drafted by the Panthers back in 2013 in the sixth round.

He was traded to Philadelphia in 2014 and played 36 games with the Eagles. He rushed for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in his time in Philly and was a part of last year's Super Bowl winning team.

Barner played in 9 games with the Panthers back in 2013.

