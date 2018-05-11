22 people indicted in Catawba County drug trafficking operation

(Source: Hickory Police Department) CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -
Twenty-two people are being indicted in a drug trafficking operation in Catawba County.
Two of the 22 people indicted are still being sought.
Law enforcement agencies conducted a six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization after receiving multiple complaints of drug sales and gun-related violence. Naeem Ali Mungro, Gevon Marquise King and Jaron Monte Cornwell headed the organization, according to police. The three reportedly worked with others to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Multiple search warrants were executed in the operation, and officials seized over 2.5 pounds of crack cocaine, 8 guns and around $36,000 in cash.
"Some of the defendants in this investigation are validated gang members," police say. The indictments were returned Monday but released Friday.
Police say the following people were arrested in the drug trafficking conspiracy and charged:
- Naeem Ali Mungro, 35 of Newton, one count each of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond
- Jaron Monte Cornwell, 30 of Hickory, one count each of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond
- Shamaine Antwon Edwards, 36 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $100,000 bond
- John Markel Gaither, 24 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Dershae Mylantus Blackburn, 28 of Lincolnton, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond
- Terrance Keon Geter, 33 of Greensboro, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Tyrone Javelle Bowens, 47 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Gevon Marquise King, 34 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, no bond
- Robert Jason Jenkins, 30 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Eddie Carlos Linder, 37 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond
- Rahshawn Jarday Williams, 27 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Jasean Cantrell Abernathy, 23 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond
- Karl Brantley Rinehardt, 40 of Conover, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond
- Damian Dion Liles, 39 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Devonta Marquise Beatty, 27 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Lavonne Lee White, 36 of Newton, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond
- Steven Antwan Good, 35 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $125,000 bond
- Christo George Helton, 60 of Hickory, one count of felony obstruction of justice, $100,000 bond
- William Bernard Mitchell, 49 of Gastonia, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond
- Nathaniel Thomas Hatcher, 43 of Jacksonville, FL; one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine
Dominic Sharel Adams, 32 of Hickory, and Tyrell Lewis Jenkins, 33 of Hickory, are still being sought.
Adams faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and Jenkins faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Those arrested were placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.
Police say additional charges are expected.
