22 people indicted in Catawba County drug trafficking operation

Twenty-two people are being indicted in a drug trafficking operation in Catawba County.

Two of the 22 people indicted are still being sought.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization after receiving multiple complaints of drug sales and gun-related violence. Naeem Ali Mungro, Gevon Marquise King and Jaron Monte Cornwell headed the organization, according to police. The three reportedly worked with others to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Multiple search warrants were executed in the operation, and officials seized over 2.5 pounds of crack cocaine, 8 guns and around $36,000 in cash.

"Some of the defendants in this investigation are validated gang members," police say. The indictments were returned Monday but released Friday.

Police say the following people were arrested in the drug trafficking conspiracy and charged:

Naeem Ali Mungro, 35 of Newton, one count each of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond

Jaron Monte Cornwell, 30 of Hickory, one count each of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond

Shamaine Antwon Edwards, 36 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $100,000 bond

John Markel Gaither, 24 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Dershae Mylantus Blackburn, 28 of Lincolnton, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond

Terrance Keon Geter, 33 of Greensboro, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Tyrone Javelle Bowens, 47 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Gevon Marquise King, 34 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, no bond

Robert Jason Jenkins, 30 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Eddie Carlos Linder, 37 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond

Rahshawn Jarday Williams, 27 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Jasean Cantrell Abernathy, 23 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond

Karl Brantley Rinehardt, 40 of Conover, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond

Damian Dion Liles, 39 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Devonta Marquise Beatty, 27 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Lavonne Lee White, 36 of Newton, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $250,000 bond

Steven Antwan Good, 35 of Hickory, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $125,000 bond

Christo George Helton, 60 of Hickory, one count of felony obstruction of justice, $100,000 bond

William Bernard Mitchell, 49 of Gastonia, one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, $500,000 bond

Nathaniel Thomas Hatcher, 43 of Jacksonville, FL; one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Dominic Sharel Adams, 32 of Hickory, and Tyrell Lewis Jenkins, 33 of Hickory, are still being sought.

Adams faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and Jenkins faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Those arrested were placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.

Police say additional charges are expected.

