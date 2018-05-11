Hornets introduce James Borrego as new head coach

The Charlotte Hornets introduced new Head Coach James Borrego on Friday. He was joined at the podium by Mitch Kupchak, who is the new General Manager, and who joked right away that there were more people at this press conference than his.

Kupchak also pointed out that Borrego likes to go by J.B.

Coach Borrego started by thanking his family - his wife, three kids and mother.

He also thanked his mentor and former boss who is the head coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Greg Popovich. Borrego said Popovich didn’t even know his name the first year he worked with him - stating that Borrego called him Ray Romano from the show "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Borrego said there’s no magic fairy dust because he came from a successful program like San Antonio after winning two championships there but said that it does give you some respect. He acknowledge that he has to build his own thing here in Charlotte.

A couple of the biggest points that the new head coach addressed was the fact that he is here to develop the roster that’s currently in place and that it’s all about creating internal growth. He said the players on the roster were all drafted for a reason.

Coach also gave his style of a play as fast paced, up and down but he will demand defense.

He also said he feels he’s strong at connecting with players on different levels whether it’s the family man or a young player - stating that’s essential to success.

