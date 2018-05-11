A woman reported missing in Iredell County Monday afternoon is being sought.

Police say 53-year-old Cheryl Morrison was last seen last Friday around 2 p.m. at the Brookwood Inn in Statesville.

Morrison was described as being around 5'10" and 195 pounds with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. Police say there was a possible sighting of Morrison on Monday in the Signal Hill Drive area.

She was last seen wearing a striped shirt and shorts.

Morrison may be driving a 1993 Nissan truck with NC license plate PBF-2148 or a 1996 Geo Metro with NC plate DCL-3858. Police say she could also be traveling on a moped.

"We have received a couple leads in the past couple days and officers have been following up with those leads, speaking with friends and known acquaintances, as well as checking all her known locations, but Morrison’s whereabouts are still unknown," police say.

Anyone with information on Morrison's whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 704-437-3453.

