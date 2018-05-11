Missing teen believed to be in Charlotte area, possibly 'in danger'

A teen who went missing from a group home in Troutman may be in the Charlotte area and in danger, officials say.

Tayviona Vandiver, 17, reportedly ran away from a group home last week. A report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office last Wednesday.

Vandiver is believed to be in the Glenwood Drive area of Charlotte and with a man. Deputies say Vandiver may be in danger.

The teen is described as being around 5'6" and 110 pounds with short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Vandiver's whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

