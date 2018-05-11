Police: Man with interest in astronomy and true crime steals library books

Salisbury Police are looking to book a man on charges that he stole two volumes from the Rowan Public Library.

According to the report, a man walked into the library on Wednesday. He asked a worker where he could find books on astronomy and true crime.

A few minutes later a worker saw the man heading for the door with two books. The worker told him he needed to check the books out, but he began running out the door. A witness said he jumped into a car and sped off.

The books were valued at a total of $59.90.

The book bandit was described as a black man wearing a Seattle, Washington, jacket and carrying a red book bag.

