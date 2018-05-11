Woman charged after mother, toddler son killed in northeast Charlotte crash

A woman is now charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash that killed a mother and her son and injured three others, shutting down a portion of a road in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Eastway Drive. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck shortly before 8 a.m. MEDIC says the 3-year-old boy was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced deceased a short time later.

Investigators say the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle.

The boy's mother, identified as 27-year-old Alicia Mcfarland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others went to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. An additional person suffered minor injuries, MEDIC says. All three are expected to be OK.

Just after 5 p.m. police said 22-year-old Montressa Jorice Gray was being charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, expired registration, and unsafe movement.

Police say Gray side-swiped another vehicle while changing lanes, leading to the multi-vehicle wreck.

Crews closed Eastway Drive at North Tryon Street due to the incident. At least 16 firefighters responded to the wreck. There's no word on what caused the crash.

The wreck spilled into the front yard of neighbor Antoine Davis. He told WBTV it's not the first time he's dealt with traffic issues near his home.

“This is like the seventh or eighth car that’s been turned over standing up in my yard," said Davis.

He said the area has become problematic when it comes to drivers moving too fast.

“People speed through here, not respecting the speed limit, not respecting the traffic laws and not respecting the other drivers that’s on the road,” explained Davis.

Davis and some other neighbors are hoping they can get a new traffic light put in on Eastway Drive near the intersection of Curtiswood Drive.

“We need a traffic signal or something so people can get out going to the left or get out going to the right,” said Davis.

