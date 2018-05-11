Free events being held for women to celebrate Mother's Day weekend

Several events are being held this weekend to help ladies feel special ahead of Mother's Day. We're on your side helping you celebrate Mother's Day weekend with some places you can go to for free!

The Queen City Mother's Day Festival is going on from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Carole Hoefener Center on East 6th Street in uptown Charlotte.

There will be a pamper station where you can get free makeovers and performances will be held. You can bring the kids since there will be activities to keep them busy.

All of the vendors at the festival are moms themselves.

Moms will be able to get in free at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on Saturday and Sunday. The first 250 moms to arrive each day will get a free potted plant.

There will be live music, crafts and you can also get a horse-drawn carriage ride! The carriage ride does cost a fee.

In South Carolina, the York County Women's Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. The fair is free and will include over 60 vendors including massages, makeovers, self-defense classes and fashion shows.

The fair will be held at The River Place on Regent Parkway.

