BLOG: Heat wave underway, expected to last through Mother's Day weekend

90 Degree Heat Arrives Friday

Record Weekend Heat

Rain Relief Next Week

Following Thursday's thundershower outbreak, we're left with a little patchy fog in neighborhoods where heavy rain fell and readings mostly in the 50s.

The real heat turns up Friday when we jump to near 90 degrees in the Charlotte area. The heat will stretch right through Mother's Day weekend with low to mid 90s expected both days.

Rain chances aren't very high any day - since the humidity will be held in check - but at least isolated activity will be possible in the mountains each day and a lone, late-day thundershower elsewhere can't be ruled out.

The intense heat will likely linger into Monday with afternoon readings still close to 90 degrees. Come early next week, the humidity will also be noticeably higher, which will, in turn, lead to more scattered storm coverage by early-mid week.

In fact, at this point, much of next week - beyond Monday - looks quite unsettled with clouds and showers dominating.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

