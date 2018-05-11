Driver flees after striking shed at west Charlotte Cook Out, police say

A person is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 2:18 a.m. in the 2500 block of Freedom Drive. While attempting to park, a driver reportedly struck a storage shed that is attached to a Cook Out restaurant, police say.

Police say the driver fled the scene before officers arrived. The person was driving a dark colored sedan, officers say.

No one was injured in the incident. No arrests have been made.

