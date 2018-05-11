Crash shuts down portion of I-77 in Iredell County

A crash shut down several lanes on Interstate 77 in Iredell County for some time Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash closed several lanes on I-77 southbound near Sunset Road at Exit 33 in Mooresville. The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m., crews said.

The lane reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

No other details were released.

