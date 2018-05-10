Man wanted for cutting off monitoring device arrested

A man wanted in Charlotte for several charges including cutting off his electronic monitoring device was arrested Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Brantley Rutherford, 17, was wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after break-in, possession of stolen goods, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Rutherford was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Thursday, Rutherford cut off his electronic monitor, police say. He was arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brantley Rutherford should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

