Officials searching for potentially armed man in York County

Officials are searching for a man who is believed to be armed in York County Thursday night.

According to York 1 Schools, the York County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who was last seen in the area of Turkey Creek Ridge Road.

The man was described as a 28-year-old white man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The @YCSO_SC is searching for a white male last seen in area of Turkey Creek Ridge Road. 28 year old male 6 feet 180 pounds brown hair, hazel eyes wearing blue Nike tank top and jeans, believed to be armed. please use extreme caution with individual & any contact please call 911 — York 1 Schools (@York1Schools) May 11, 2018

The man reportedly has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike tank top and jeans.

He is believed to be armed, and citizens are advised to use extreme caution with the individual and avoid any contact.

If you have any information about the location of the man, please call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.