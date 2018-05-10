Officials searching for potentially armed man in York County - | WBTV Charlotte

Officials searching for potentially armed man in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Officials are searching for a man who is believed to be armed in York County Thursday night.

According to York 1 Schools, the York County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who was last seen in the area of Turkey Creek Ridge Road.

The man was described as a 28-year-old white man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The man reportedly has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike tank top and jeans.

He is believed to be armed, and citizens are advised to use extreme caution with the individual and avoid any contact.

If you have any information about the location of the man, please call 911.

