Three seriously injured in west Charlotte accident

Three people suffered injuries after an accident in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Alleghany Street.

Emergency officials said the three people were seriously injured in the accident.

#Breaking - @CMPD tells me an argument between people in this car may have lead to the crash that sent three people to the hospital. @MecklenburgEMS says they have life-threatening injuries. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/o6ZrpE2nlr — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) May 11, 2018

Those people were treated for their injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

According CMPD, an argument between two people in a car may have caused the crash.

No further information was released.

