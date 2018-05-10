Three seriously injured in west Charlotte accident - | WBTV Charlotte

Three seriously injured in west Charlotte accident

(Ron Lee/WBTV) (Ron Lee/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people suffered injuries after an accident in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Alleghany Street.

Emergency officials said the three people were seriously injured in the accident.

Those people were treated for their injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

According CMPD, an argument between two people in a car may have caused the crash.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly