WBTV Sports Overtime: Nation Ford prepares for AAAAA soccer state title game

For the first time in program history, Nation Ford will play for the AAAAA soccer state title in the state of South Carolina.

So far this season, they have won their first outright region title and swept their biggest rival in the process.

At 19-4, it hasn't been an easy journey to the title game and winning the state title will be equally as tough as they take on the number 1 team in the nation in Wando.

This was suppose to be a rebuilding year, but here they are in the biggest game with a lot of confidence.

For more on the Falcons, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

