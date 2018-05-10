Rowan-Salisbury School board to make May 16 an optional teacher workday

The Rowan-Salisbury School Board voted 4-2 on Thursday to make Wednesday, May 16, an optional teacher workday. The move would allow teachers to join a rally scheduled to take place in Raleigh.

Classes will be canceled for students and the day will not have to be made up.

Board members Josh Wagner and Susan Cox voted against the measure.

Five local school districts have already told students to stay home Wednesday, May 16th.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, the Mooresville Graded School District, Kannapolis City Schools, and Iredell-Statesville Schools all canceled classes.

Twenty school districts across the state will be closed as teachers rally to demand better pay.

