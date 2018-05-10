Trees, power lines down across Salisbury after strong storm

A strong thunderstorm brought down trees and power lines across Salisbury on Thursday afternoon.

On Mitchell Avenue two large trees fell in two different blocks. In one case the tree fell near the house but didn't actually hit, but a house on the corner of Mitchell and Boyden was damaged by a large tree.

A tree was reported down on S. Ellis Street, and another at the corner of S. Fulton and W. Horah.

Duke Energy reported several hundred power outages in Salisbury and estimated power to be restored by 10:45 pm, or sooner.

No injuries were reported, according to police and fire officials.

