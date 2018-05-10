Panthers place Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Thursday.

Whittaker joined the Panthers in 2014 after playing for San Diego and Cleveland in 2013.

In his five-year career, Whittaker has rushed for 615 yards and two touchdowns on 149 attempts.

He has also recorded 68 receptions for 552 yards and four touchdowns.

