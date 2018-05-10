Hornets name Borrego new head coach

Well after a couple of days of speculation, the Charlotte Hornets made it official today by naming James Borrego their new head coach.

He’s the 11th head coach in Charlotte’s pro basketball history.

“We are thrilled to have James in our franchise,” new General Manager Mitch Kupchak said

Borrego is only 40 years old but has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2002 working with several teams.

Most of his career has been spent with the San Antonio Spurs where he served under Greg Popovich, who is considered to be one of the greatest NBA head coaches of all time.

Borrego is expected to meet the media Friday at 11 a.m. and we’ll be there with a full report in our afternoon shows on WBTV.

