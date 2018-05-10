Portion of Hwy 321 closed in Catawba County after tractor trailer overturns

A portion of Highway 321 in Catawba County was closed Thursday evening after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

The wreck happened after 5:30 p.m. on northbound 321 near Exit 43B to I-40. At the scene there was a single car with heavy front-end damage and the tractor-trailer, which appeared to have flipped over the median and almost down an embankment.

Officials said the car ran off the road, came back on and hydroplaned before hitting the tractor-trailer, causing a tire to blow. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed, crossed a barrier and flipped just feet from a deep ravine.

Bad wreck on highway 321 just north of highway 127...

Tractor trailer vs a car pic.twitter.com/CyBJ7GXC5G — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 10, 2018

No injuries were reported.

Police have not said if any charges are being filed.

No further details have been released.

