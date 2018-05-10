Portion of Hwy 321 closed in Catawba County after tractor traile - | WBTV Charlotte

Portion of Hwy 321 closed in Catawba County after tractor trailer overturns

(Photo courtesy Brian Hoke) (Photo courtesy Brian Hoke)
(Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV) (Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of Highway 321 in Catawba County was closed Thursday evening after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

The wreck happened after 5:30 p.m. on northbound 321 near Exit 43B to I-40. At the scene there was a single car with heavy front-end damage and the tractor-trailer, which appeared to have flipped over the median and almost down an embankment.

Officials said the car ran off the road, came back on and hydroplaned before hitting the tractor-trailer, causing a tire to blow. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed, crossed a barrier and flipped just feet from a deep ravine.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not said if any charges are being filed.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly