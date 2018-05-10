CMPD: Officer charged with shoplifting from Charlotte grocery store

According to Police Chief Kerr Putney, a CMPD officer was charged for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store in Charlotte.

Detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with larceny after he was identified as a suspect in seven shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9 of 2018.

CMPD reportedly immediately launched a criminal and internal investigation after receiving information that the officer was shoplifting at a local supermarket.

Evidence and information gathered during the investigation allowed detectives to identify Officer Yaravitz as the suspect.

All of the incidents occurred at the Harris Teeter located in the 6700 block of Morrison Boulevard.

Yaravitz was arrested and charged with seven counts of larceny.

He was a patrol officer assigned to the Providence Division and was hired by CMPD on June 23, 1999.

Yaravitz is suspended from CMPD without pay while the case is investigated.

“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards," Chief Putney said.

Police say Yaravitz used a marked cruiser while committing the crimes;

Putney made the announcement Thursday during a press briefing at police headquarters.

A police source said the officer was stealing steaks, putting them in a bag and walking out.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

No further information was released.

