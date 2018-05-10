Knights fall on the road at Gwinnett in series finale Thursday

The Charlotte Knights could not close out their four-game International League series with a win at Gwinnett.

Patrick Leonard hit his 4th home run of the season for the Knights, but that was the only offense the team could generate at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia losing 7-1. The Knights and Stripers split the four-game set.

Charlotte is back home in the friendly and beautiful confines of BB&T Ballpark for a three-game weekend series against Durham starting Friday at 7:04 p.m.

It’s also #WBTVandMe Anchor Night at the Park. I’ll be joined by my fellow co-anchors Paul Cameron, Maureen O’Boyle and Eric Thomas with our Suite tickets winners. We hope to see you out there if you’re going.

If you do make it out, please make sure to take a picture of yourself, your family, your friends, ballpark features and post it to our WBTV social media accounts using hashtag #WBTVandMe. We might show you on one of our newscasts.

