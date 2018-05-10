Four home invasions within hours in Union County, officials work to see if there's a link

The Union County Sheriff's Office is working with the Monroe Police Department after four separate homes were broken into overnight Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies say the crimes happened roughly between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. on Thursday. Monroe Police say just after 9:30, a homeowner that lives on Riverside Drive reported three men came into his garage armed with guns.

“All had handguns, and I'm sitting in my chair,” said Joe Scarpino, who lives at the house. “They said, ‘who is in the house?‘ I said, 'my mother in the house.’”

Scarpino was sitting in his garage watching television. According to police, the three men asked for money and drugs.

Scarpino showed WBTV inside his home where the men placed him on the ground and tied him up.

“They had me right here and had my hands behind my back. They tied my hands together,” said Scarpino. “I tried to appeal to them. You know, 'don’t hurt us. I don’t have anything.'”

Police say the men then went and kicked the door down to the back bedroom where Scarpino's mother was sleeping.

“I was almost asleep, and I heard, ‘bang!’ They busted my door right in,” said Annette Scarpino. “There was two of them and they had the guns, two guns right in my face.”

“I was petrified," she added, "I had to take three hours before I could even talk.”

Scarpino and police say the three left without taking anything and no one was injured.

“This could have been a lot worse. It could have been a thousand times worse,” said Scarpino.

Union County deputies say after that, three more homes were targeted over the next four hours. Those homes were located on Idlewild Road, Makin Drive, and Heather Glen Drive.

“The descriptions are similar in all these events,” said Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff's Office. “You do not want to be caught in that situation where you are not prepared.”

In each case, the victims reported three men entering their homes with guns.

“We are looking for home security camera footage or surveillance from neighboring businesses,” said Underwood.

In the attack on Idlewild Road near Creimark Drive, the victim was injured. Now, the Monroe Police Department and UCSO are working together to see if these attacks are connected and who may be responsible.

Sheriff's deputies say the robbers may be driving a silver car.

