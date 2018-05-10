Man arrested after house catches fire during alleged domestic assault in Burke County

A man was arrested after a house caught on fire during a domestic assault in Burke County Thursday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Watts Street in Morganton regarding a structure fire and domestic disturbance.

The caller advised 911 that a woman was being assaulted by 42-year-old Joshua Silvers and that the woman had allegedly set their house on fire by starting a fire in the bedroom.

Silvers and the woman reportedly continued to argue inside the residence and refused to leave the home.

When deputies arrived on the scene, both people were removed from the burning house and Silvers was detained.

Silvers reportedly told deputies that he was bleeding from a head wound but he refused treatment.

Silvers was found to be in possession of meth and he was taken into custody and transported to the Magistrates Office for possession of meth and assault on a female.

The Burke County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.