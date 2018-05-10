Checkers lose 5 OT heartbreaker to LeHigh Valley in Game 4 of second-round series

The Charlotte Checkers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms played an instant classic in Game four Wednesday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

It was a game the Checkers needed to win badly trying to tie their best of seven second-round Calder Cup playoff series at two apiece.

They’ve gotten off to slow starts in quite a few of their first-round series games and Wednesday night in their game three loss.

They also started slowly in game four with the Phantoms scoring first in the first period on a Danick Martel goal. The Checkers responded in the second when Patrick Brown lit the lamp to tie the game at one apiece.

That’s when the scoring stopped for a while with both teams shutout in the 3rd period, first overtime period, second overtime period, third overtime period, and fourth overtime period. Unfortunately for the Checkers, the Phantoms scored first in the 5th overtime period for the 2-1 victory grabbing a commanding 3-1 lead in the best of seven series with Game five scheduled for Saturday at Bojangles’ Coliseum at 6 PM.

Game four was the longest in American Hockey League history.

