Sanchez adds 49ers standout Byron Dinkins to the men’s hoops staff

Charlotte 49ers head men's basketball coach Ron Sanchez has announced the hiring of former 49ers standout Byron Dinkins as Director of Player Development. Dinkins joins the 49ers coaching staff after a highly successful high school coaching career in the Charlotte area.

“It’s an honor to have a Niner legend back on campus,” Sanchez said. “Coach Dinkins brings a wealth of experience to our staff. He has had success as a collegiate athlete, professional athlete and as a head coach. He will assist us in connecting the past with the present. I am genuinely thankful that he and his family have decided to join us.”

In his eight seasons (2010-18) as a head coach at Northside Christian Academy and Carmel Christian School, he compiled a 210-30 record with four state championships and eight appearances in the state title game. In his six seasons at Northside from 2010-16, his teams went 165-20 while claiming six Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) regular-season and six MAC tournament titles. Dinkins’ teams won three NCISAA 2A State Championships and reached the championship game all six seasons. In 2014, Northside competed in the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Tournament in New York City. Over the last two seasons at Carmel Christian, Dinkins has guided the team to a 45-10 record while reaching the state championship game twice and capturing the 2018 NCSIAA 2A State championship. Dinkins has coached 22 players that have played college basketball. Prior to becoming the head coach at Northside, he coached at James Martin Middle School in Charlotte and was an assistant coach at Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Before starting his coaching career, Dinkins enjoyed a stellar playing career at Charlotte from 1985-89. Dinkins is one of eight players in school history to have their jersey retired. He finished his standout four-year career with 1,657 points while dishing out 513 career assists and connecting on 137 three-point field goals. In 1988, he was named third-team Basketball Weekly and honorable-mention UPI, AP and Sporting News All-American. Dinkins is one of two players in school history to earn league player of the year and conference tournament MVP honors in the same season. He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Sun Belt Conference Tournament MVP in 1988 after leading the 49ers to the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles and a return to the NCAA Tournament after an 11-year hiatus. He is fondly remembered for scoring 37-points in the 49ers victory at home over UAB, February 25, 1988, which clinched the Sun Belt regular-season title for the 49ers. During the 1988 season, Dinkins scored 622 points which is seventh most points scored by a Niner in a single-season in school history. Dinkins earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 1988 and 1989.

After his Charlotte playing career, Dinkins played two seasons in the NBA. He played for the Houston Rockets during the 1989-90 season after earning a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. He split time on the rosters of the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers during the 1990-91 season. After his two seasons in the NBA, Dinkins played three seasons in the CBA (which is now the G-League), one year in Germany, eight years in Greece, one season in Cyprus and one year in the ABA. In 1997 in Greece, he played a major role in helping his Panathinaikos team win the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. In 1996 and 2000, he led the Greek League in assists.

The Charlotte native, who graduated from East Mecklenburg High School, graduated from UNC Charlotte with a degree in Human Services in 1995. Dinkins and his wife Lisa have two sons: Tristan and Jordan.

“It’s an honor to come back to my alma mater and be a part of the vision that Coach Sanchez has for 49ers basketball,” Dinkins said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to the challenge.”

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics