Man killed, woman injured after shooting in Lancaster County

A man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting that put two schools on lockdown in Lancaster County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating the homicide that occurred just north of Kershaw.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to Pine Ridge Drive off Fork Hill Road.

They found a 2008 silver Nissan Altima in the road with a man, woman and 4-year-old-child inside. The man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials say the woman was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown.

The man, who died at the scene, was identified as 30-year-old Vincent Lambert, Jr. from Lexington, South Carolina.

The child was uninjured and was placed into the care of relatives.

Deputies, criminal investigators, and crime scene investigators remained at the scene and in the area.

Investigators believe someone shot at the Altima as it was driving on Pine Ridge Drive.

Andrew Jackson High School and Middle School, which are nearby, were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m., school officials say. The lockdown was lifted a short time later when classes dismissed.

No one is in custody at this time and no further information was released.

The shooting happened right down the road from Kershaw Church of God. The pastor of the church, John Wilkes, told WBTV that he had rarely heard about violence in the small town.

“Here it’s been quiet. Like I said, six to eight traffic stops in three years. Not a whole lot goes on," said Wilkes.

Erin Vindigni, a neighbor living in the area, said she heard the shots fired Thursday afternoon.

“We were sitting in the living room watching TV and there were at least 15 to 20 shots,” explained Vindigni.

She said the shooting was frightening because it sounded like it was very close to her home. She condemns the violence in her community.

“Whatever the reason, there’s no reason to take a life regardless of what it’s for.," said Vindigni.

Wilkes said he is offering his support to the community in this time of need.

“You never want things like this to drive you to church. You want to be at church already so when this happens you got a church family to depend on," said Wilkes.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

