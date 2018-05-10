Student accused of bringing weapon to South Mecklenburg HS

A South Mecklenburg High School student is accused of bringing an air gun to school Thursday morning.

The air gun was found during a routine search at the school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say. The student left campus and was later found by police. Officials took the air gun.

CMS officials say the student will be facing school-based consequences and likely legal charges as well.

"At no time was anyone threatened nor was anyone placed in danger during this incident," Maureen Furr, who is the school's principal, said. "As always, our first priority at South Meck is the safety of our students and staff."

