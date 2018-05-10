Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Razzoo’s Shrimp Salad Lettuce Wraps

2 c. cooked shrimp – (recipe below)

2 tbsp. roasted jalapeno – diced

2 tbsp. Red pepper – diced

2 tbsp. red onion – diced

¼ c. celery – diced

¼ c. shrimp salad dressing, or more to taste (recipe below)

Butter lettuce leaves

Combine first six ingredients in medium bowl and mix well. Chill briefly. Spoon into large butter lettuce leaves and serve with saltine crackers, If desired.

Boiled Shrimp notes:

Put 1 – 2 quarts water in a pot. Add a lemon (cut in quarters) and a Tbsp salt, and bring to a boil. (Can season with ¼ cup liquid Zataran’s if they want it spicier). Boil shrimp until just done – time depends on the size of the shrimp, but should only take a couple minutes for small shrimp, 4-5 for larger.

Strain shrimp and lay out on a plate or sheet pan in the fridge for a few minutes. You can run them under cold water but it kind of washes off the flavor. Better to strain them when they are just done and let them cool in the fridge, just make sure they are in a single layer and they cool pretty quickly. They will continue to cook for a couple minutes.

Shrimp Salad Dressing - Home version

Servings: 4

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

1 Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice, Or more to taste

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seafood seasoning

2 Tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

Tabasco sauce, To taste

Kosher Salt & Fresh Ground pepper, To taste

Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl and mix well with a wire whisk. Season to taste with Tabasco, salt & pepper. Cover and chill until needed.

Yield: 1 cup