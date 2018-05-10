Pickled Strawberry Salad & Sunflower Seed Crusted Tuna recipe

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Pickled Strawberry Salad & Sunflower Seed Crusted Tuna

Arugula, Toasted Sunflower Seed, Shaved Shallot, Avocado, Citrus Segments, Strawberry Vinaigrette

Recipes

Pickled Strawberries

Ingredients

1 LB freshly picked strawberries, the smaller the better

1 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

1/2 Cup Water

2 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

2 sprigs fresh tarragon

Instructions

Wash the berries carefully, and remove the stems. If larger than one inch across, slice them in half or quarters.

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with 1/2 cup of water, sugar, sea salt and cracked black pepper. Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Stir until the sugar and salt completely dissolve.

Place the tarragon and strawberries in a suitable container

Pour the hot brine (the vinegar mixture) over the berries. Don't worry if it doesn't quite cover them as they will soften and shrink with time.

Let the pickles cool on the counter top until they are room temperature. Then cover, and refrigerate.

Leave strawberry pickles at least 24 hours before eating.

Strawberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients

½ Cup Strawberry Vinegar (Reserved Vinegar Mixture From Strawberries)

¼ Cup Fresh Strawberries

2 Tbls Organic Honey

1Tbls Balsamic Vinegar

1 tsp Chopped Tarragon

2Tbls Water

½ tsp Sea Salt and White Pepper

2 Cup Light Olive Oil

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, except the oils, in blender and blend till smooth

Slowly drizzle in the light olive oil to emulsify.

Season to taste.