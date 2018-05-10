Pickled Strawberry Salad & Sunflower Seed Crusted Tuna recipe - | WBTV Charlotte

Pickled Strawberry Salad & Sunflower Seed Crusted Tuna recipe

Pickled Strawberry Salad & Sunflower Seed Crusted Tuna 

Arugula, Toasted Sunflower Seed, Shaved Shallot, Avocado, Citrus Segments, Strawberry Vinaigrette

Recipes

Pickled Strawberries

Ingredients

1 LB freshly picked strawberries, the smaller the better

1 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

1/2 Cup Water

2 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

2 sprigs fresh tarragon

Instructions

Wash the berries carefully, and remove the stems. If larger than one inch across, slice them in half or quarters.

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with 1/2 cup of water, sugar, sea salt and cracked black pepper. Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Stir until the sugar and salt completely dissolve.

Place the tarragon and strawberries in a suitable container

Pour the hot brine (the vinegar mixture) over the berries. Don't worry if it doesn't quite cover them as they will soften and shrink with time.

Let the pickles cool on the counter top until they are room temperature. Then cover, and refrigerate.

Leave strawberry pickles at least 24 hours before eating.

Strawberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients

½ Cup Strawberry Vinegar (Reserved Vinegar Mixture From Strawberries)

¼ Cup Fresh Strawberries

2 Tbls Organic Honey

1Tbls Balsamic Vinegar

1 tsp Chopped Tarragon

2Tbls Water

½ tsp Sea Salt and White Pepper

2 Cup Light Olive Oil

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, except the oils, in blender and blend till smooth

Slowly drizzle in the light olive oil to emulsify.

 Season to taste.

