Blonde Butterscotch Brownies recipe

Are you one of those people that loves butterscotch candy? I think of Butterscotch as a Fall thing, but National Butterscotch Brownie Day falls on May 9th this year. So, we decided to try a recipe we found from Taste of Home. Here’s what you’ll need:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup semisweet chocolate chunks
4 Heath candy bars, chopped.
We got some help from our in-house baking expert, Susan on this recipe. She made it at home over the weekend and deemed it GREAT! The only change she made was omitting the Heath bars and using a butterscotch drizzle on top instead. Let me tell you, just as anything Susan makes, those brownies were gone in no time.
We put the recipe to the test in the studio kitchen. Here’s how it goes: Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Separately, beat the eggs with the butter and vanilla. Stir the wet and dry ingredients together until smooth.
Put the mixture into a pan (recipe calls for a 13x9 pan) and sprinkle chocolate chunks and the candy bar chunks on top. Press these gently into the batter. We changed it up a little and used ½ cup of semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a ½ cup of butterscotch morsels. We also found Heath candy bars already chopped in a bag. That took a little bit of the work out ??
Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees, let them cool and enjoy.