Mt. Holly, NC doctor accused of trading prescriptions for sex acts, defrauding Medicare and Medicaid

A former Mt. Holly doctor, whose license was previously suspended amid at least two allegations of sexual misconduct, is now accused of prescribing multiple women drugs for sexual favors.

Dr. Michael Alson Smith ran of Mt. Holly Family Practice. Court documents filed Thursday allege Smith "engaged in sexual encounters with at least seven female patients" in exchange for prescriptions of Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances.

The documents state that one alleged victim came to Smith seeking treatment for opiate addiction. Officials say Smith engaged in various sex acts with the victim on at least two occasions - once with the victim's 3-year-old daughter in the room and once with the victim's 3-month-old son in the room.

Smith increased the victim's medication dosages on both occasions, but "did not perform any medical evaluation," the documents state.

According to the documents, Smith threatened to stop treating another patient for pain management when she refused his sexual advances. Smith then engaged in multiple sex acts with the victim on multiple occasions at his office. Again, the documents allege, Smith prescribed the victim medication "without performing any medical examination."

The documents state Smith also submitted claims to Medicaid and Medicare for the fraudulent work, attributing to a loss of at least $9,910.

Previous: Mt. Holly doctor's license suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

Smith's license was suspended in October after two women came forward claiming the doctor engaged or tried to engage in sex acts with them at his medical practice.

After the initial allegations, a third woman reached out to WBTV claiming she had been in Smith’s office multiple times and had experienced a situation where the doctor inappropriately touched her.

Previous: Woman claims she was inappropriately touched by Mt. Holly doctor

That woman, who also said she was battling opioid addiction, said Smith examined her breasts when she was having pain in her stomach.

She said that she continued to see Smith after the alleged incident, stating that she needed the medication she was being prescribed for her addiction. However, she said she would only see the doctor if a nurse was in the room with them.

