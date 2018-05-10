Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles in Iredell County

A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Donald Robert Rhoades II, of Statesville, was charged with three counts of felony first-degree sex offense with a child. Deputies say the alleged victim reported the incident on April 20. The alleged abuse occurred between April 2012 and July 2014.

The victim told deputies that a juvenile male was also allegedly assaulted, according to the sheriff's office.

Rhoades was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was given a $250,000 secured bond.

He was placed on the Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in 2005 for committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 16 in South Carolina.

