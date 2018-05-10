Fire breaks out at home in southwest Charlotte

Crews responded to a house fire in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, which is just off of Tyvola Road.

The fire broke out before 11:30 a.m. It took 27 firefighters around 14 minutes to control the fire.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

