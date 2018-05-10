Three arrested in deadly York County shooting

Three people were arrested in connection with a deadly York County shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The shooting reportedly happened in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Farlow Street. Officials say a woman, identified as 27-year-old Kathy Terry, was killed in the shooting.

Neighbors say a man and woman were shot. According to neighbors, the man and woman shot had been in a relationship.

Christopher Wright, 31, and Lori Marrs, 26, were both arrested in the case Thursday. A third person, 28-year-old Michael Donovan, was arrested in the case Friday.

Donovan and Wright were charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Wright also has a drug charge for attempting to purchase heroin.

The coroner says the autopsy and toxicology tests will be conducted Thursday afternoon. The results could take several weeks, according to the coroner's office.

This is the third homicide in York County Sheriff’s jurisdiction for 2018.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.